OOPS! Mitt Romney Totally Bombed His Speech In Detroit Friday

With just three days to go until the all-important Michigan primary, Mitt Romney had a lot riding on his economic speech in Detroit.



And by most counts, he totally bombed it.

Ad-libbing about his love of cars, Romney inadvertently reminded Detroit just how wealthy he is, with yet another out-of-touch, elitist comment.

“I like the fact that most of the cars I see are Detroit-made automobiles,” Romney said. “I drive a Mustang and a Chevy pickup truck. Ann drives a couple of Cadillacs, actually.”

The campaign later clarified that Ann drives two SRX Cadillacs, one in California and one in Massachusetts.

And that wasn’t the only weird thing Romney said. He repeated his line about the trees in Michigan being “the right size” (still not sure what this means), and made an awkward joke about the fact that he was speaking to an empty stadium.

But the most cringe-worthy moment was definitely after an audience member asked if he thought he had the best chance of beating Obama.

“I not only think I have the best chance, I think I have the only chance — maybe I’m overstating it a bit,” he said, with a forced laugh. And then: “That’s my family leading the applause.”

But no one was clapping.

