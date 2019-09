It’s just too damn small.

Photo: AP

GOP Presidential candidate Mitt Romney is doing his part to stimulate the moribund U.S. construction industry.He’s planning to bulldoze his 3,000 square-foot, $12 million La Jolla, CA, beach mansion and replace it with an 11,000 square-foot one.



Details at Sign On San Diego >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.