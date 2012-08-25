Mitt Romney Defends His Birth Certificate Joke: 'The Crowd Loved It'

Photo: Courtesy of CBS

In an interview with CBS News Friday, presumptive Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney defended comments he made earlier in the day referring to President Obama’s birth certificate, saying he was injecting humour into the campaign.”A little humour always goes a long way,” Romney said. “And the crowd loved it and got a good laugh.”



Earlier Friday, Romney took a dig at Obama, who has been dogged by the fringe “birther” movement, which believes he was not born in the United States and, therefore, not eligible to be president.

But he told CBS’ Scott Pelley that it wasn’t a “swipe” at Obama.

“No, no, not a swipe,” Romney said. “I’ve said throughout the campaign and before, there’s no question about where he was born. He was born in the U.S. This was fun about us, and coming home. And humour, you know — we’ve got to have a little humour in a campaign.”

The Obama campaign spent much of the day blasting Romney for his comments, associating him with some of the famed members of the “birther” crowd, including Donald Trump and Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

“Throughout this campaign, Governor Romney has embraced the most strident voices in his party instead of standing up to them,” Obama spokesman Ben LaBolt said in a statement shortly after Romney made his remarks.

“It’s one thing to give the stage in Tampa to Donald Trump, Sheriff Arpaio, and Kris Kobach. But Governor Romney’s decision to directly enlist himself in the birther movement should give pause to any rational voter across America.”

The Obama campaign also sent out an email to supporters in a fundraising attempt, calling it a “new low for Mitt Romney.”

Watch video of Romney’s CBS interview below:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.