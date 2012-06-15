Mitt Romney Copied The Obama Campaign's 2008 Ad To Attack Obama

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then the Mitt Romney campaign’s new ad attacking President Barack Obama for his “private sector is doing fine” comments last week pays the Obama campaign a big compliment.



As The Huffington Post’s Jon Ward first noticed, it’s the exact same ad — the tone, the music, the font, everything — the Obama campaign used to hit John McCain in 2008, after the Republican candidate said, “The fundamentals of our economy are strong.”

Watch Romney’s new ad:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Now watch the Obama campaign’s 2008 ad:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The Romney campaign even has Obama repeating the “private sector is doing fine” line three times — the same amount the Obama campaign had McCain repeat his line in its 2008 video.

Both ads end with the same line: “How can [candidate] fix our economy … if he doesn’t understand it’s broken?”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.