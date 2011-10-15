Here's The Old Bain Capital Photo Everyone Will Use To Attack Mitt Romney

Grace Wyler

The Boston Globe got its hands on this old photo from Mitt Romney’s days as founder of Bain Capital and it is only a matter of time before it starts showing up in attack ads everywhere.

The Globe reports that the picture was taken during a photo shoot for the company’s brochure. After the official photo was taken, Romney and his Bain associates hammed it up for this memorable shot, a decision Romney surely regrets now that he is running for president amid grim economic times and a burgeoning anti-Wall Street movement. It certainly puts his comments about being “middle-class” into a new light.

At least he’s not as bad as the guys to his right. Photo below.

mitt romney bain capital

Photo: Bain Capital/Boston Globe

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.