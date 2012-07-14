Mitt Romney Blatantly Contradicts Himself On When He Actually Left Bain Capital

Here’s another contradiction that will only muddy the question of when Mitt Romney actually left an active role with Bain Capital.



On Thursday, The Huffington Post obtained June 2002 testimony from Romney in which he explained his role with Bain Capital after leaving to run the Olympics:

“There were a number of social trips and business trips that brought me back to Massachusetts, board meetings, Thanksgiving and so forth,” Romney said.

Now, here’s what he told CBS’ Jan Crawford Friday night, as part of a round of interviews battling back on Bain (the key part is bolded):

CRAWFORD: If I could then talk about before you left in 1999, Bain did invest in a series of companies that did expand overseas, sometimes at the expense of American workers — are you responsible for those decisions?

GOV. ROMNEY: Well I’m not sure which ones you’re talking about, but I can tell you the people who have looked at the charges that the Obama campaign comes out with, which is that somehow we outsourced jobs, they’ve said that those were false and misleading. That the ads are inaccurate. Some have given it multiple Pinocchios. The president keeps on trying to divert any attention he can from his failure to turn around the American economy, and that’s what this campaign’s about. But the president keeps on trying to find something about Bain which is simply not true. And I left Bain in February of 1999. People can point out how – I was in Salt Lake City for three straight years. I don’t recall even coming back once to go to a Bain or management meeting. We were, I was out there running the Olympics and it was a full time job, I can tell you that.

That’s a direct contradiction. Moreover, the claim that he spent “three straight years” in Salt Lake City is a little shaky. He talked about multiple trips to Washington in his book on the Olympics, called “Turnaround.”

