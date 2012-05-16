No One Believes Mitt Romney When He Says He Should Get 'A Lot Of Credit' For The Auto Industry Comeback

Last week we detailed how Mitt Romney attempted to take credit for the auto industry’s comeback.



In an interview with WEWS-TV in Cleveland, he said this:

“I’ll take a lot of credit for the fact that this industry’s come back.”

Of course: that is insane.

And it isn’t working for Romney.

A new Public Policy Polling survey found that across the gaps of income, age, gender, ideologies and tea parties, everyone agrees that Romney deserves no credit for the auto industry’s “comeback.”

Overall, 11 per cent thinks Romney deserves “a lot of credit.” A whopping 69 per cent believes he does not deserve any credit.

Before both President George W. Bush and President Obama signed off on bailouts, he wrote this in a New York Times op-ed entitled “Let Detroit Go Bankrupt”:

If General Motors, Ford and Chrysler get the bailout that their chief executives asked for yesterday, you can kiss the American automotive industry goodbye. It won’t go overnight, but its demise will be virtually guaranteed.

Even the tea party, the group most sympathetic to Romney’s argument, overwhelmingly had the sense to not give him any credit. Only 22 per cent said he deserved a lot of credit, while 47 per cent said he deserves none. Republicans in general are split 20-52 on the issue.

Independents? Two-thirds think he deserves none, compared with 9 per cent who believe he was influential.

Have a glance at some of the results:

Photo: DailyKos.com

