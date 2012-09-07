MITT ROMNEY: 'Last Night Was The Party, This Morning Is The Hangover'

Photo: Screenshot

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney panned this morning’s August non-farm payrolls report, calling it the “hangover” to the end of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte.Here’s Romney’s statement:



“If last night was the party, this morning is the hangover. For every net new job created, nearly four Americans gave up looking for work entirely. This is more of the same for middle class families who are suffering through the worst economic recovery since the Great Depression. After 43 straight months of unemployment above 8%, it is clear that President Obama just hasn’t lived up to his promises and his policies haven’t worked. We aren’t better off than they were four years ago. My plan for a stronger middle class will create 12 million new jobs by the end of my first term. America deserves new leadership that will get our economy moving again.”

The jobs report missed expectations as the economy added only 96,000 new non-farm payrolls, but unemployment fell to 8.1 per cent. Last month’s gains were also revised lower.

Everything you need to know about the jobs report >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.