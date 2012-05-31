Here Are Some Of The Best Reactions To The Romney Campaign's Embarrassing iPhone App 'Amercia' Typo

One problem with the Mitt Romney campaign’s new iPhone app, which allows users to share photos of themselves in support of the Romney campaign.



His campaign made an embarrassing typo. “A Better Amercia,” reads one of the banners with which users can customise their photos.

On Twitter and Tumblr, the typo is already being relentlessly mocked. The gaffe is still on the app as of Wednesday morning because Apple needs to approve the campaign’s correction, the campaign told Talking Points Memo.

