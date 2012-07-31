Mitt Romney Aide Curses At Reporters: 'Kiss My arse'

Rick Gorka, Mitt Romney’s travelling press secretary, lost his cool and cursed out reporters who were trying to shout questions at Romney as he prepared to get in a car in Warsaw, Poland. The key part of the transcript, from CNN:



CNN: “Governor Romney just a few questions sir, you haven’t taken but three questions on this trip from the press!”

Gorka: “Show some respect!”

NYT: “We haven’t had another chance to ask a question…”

Gorka: “Kiss my arse. This is a Holy site for the Polish people. Show some respect.”

Gorka then told Politico reporter Jonathan Martin to “shove it.” He later called reporters to apologise.

The reporters were trying to shout questions about Romney’s gaffe-filled overseas trip. AP reporter Kasie Hunt said that Romney took exactly three questions from the travelling press on his three-country excursion. He did, however, give multiple television interviews to Piers Morgan, Wolf Blitzer and Brian Williams.

Watch the video below:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.