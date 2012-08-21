MITT ROMNEY: Ahmadinejad Should Be 'Indicted Under The Genocide Convention'

AP



MANCHESTER, N.H. — Presumptive Republican nominee Mitt Romney said at a town hall event here at St. Anselm College that Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad should be “indicted under the genocide convention” after comments Ahmadinejad made last week about Israel.Last week, Ahmadinejad said that the “cancerous tumour” of Israel would soon be “destroyed,” prompting a furious response from the Romney campaign and Republicans in Washington.

When a questioner asked Romney today about building a stronger relationship between the United States and Israel, Romney launched into an attack on the Obama campaign for its “failed policies” on Iran.

“We’re now just getting around to tough sanctions on Iran,” Romney said. “It should’ve been done ages ago.”

He refused to repeat Ahmadinejad’s comments from last week before saying that Ahmadinejad should be charged.

“What Ahmadinejad said this past week about Israel … the awful, offensive, obnoxious things he said should lead to him being indicted under the Genocide Convention [and] his people being treated like the pariah they are,” Romney said.

The 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide contains 19 articles. Article 2 defines genocide as “any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group”:

a) Killing members of the group;

b) Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group;

c) Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part;

d) Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group

e) Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.

Article 3 makes it a punishable offence to conspire to commit genocide.

