Mitt Romney Agreed With Barack Obama So Much Last Night, It Was Shocking

Mitt Romney clearly came into Monday night’s debate with a strategy to hold the lead and appear presidential. He may have managed to do both of those things, but in the process he seemed to be agreeing with President Obama much more than anyone would have expected – a choice that many feel lefft Romney looking like he lost the debate.



The style was such a contrast from the aggressive strategy he employed in the first debate, it left many pundits scratching their heads.

Watch the video below to see why.

Please enable Javascript to watch this videoProduced by Robert Libetti

