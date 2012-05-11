What Mitt Romney Has In Common With Eminem's Opponent In 8 Mile

It was probably old news to most politics people, but in the revelations today about Mitt Romney’s youthful indiscretions, it was news to me that Mitt Romney went to high school at the private school Cranbrook in Michigan.



You know who else went to Cranbrook?

The character Papa Doc, who was Eminem’s rival in 8-Mile.

Philip Bump found the key clip (which has some NSFW language).

In the scene, Eminem is in the final battle rap, and after a series of self-deprecations reveals that Papa Doc isn’t a real gangster because he want to Cranbrook (right around the 1:59 mark).

Anyway, it might be wise for Obama to take this tack.

In the debates he should start off with a series of self-criticisms: “Unemployment is at 8.1%!”, “The deficit did explode by trillions under my watch” “But I know something about you…”

You get the idea.

