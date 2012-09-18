Mitt Romney Says His Comments Were 'Not Elegantly Stated'

Photo: AP

At a late press conference in California tonight, Republican nominee Mitt Romney told reporters that his comments today purporting that supporters of President Barack Obama are “dependent on government” was not exactly the best word choise. “It’s not elegantly stated — let me put it that way,” Romney said. “…I’m sure I’ll point that out as time goes on.



Mother Jones released videos today of Romney at a fundraiser in May, during which he said that 47 per cent of Americans will vote for Obama “no matter what” because they are dependent on government and feel that they are “victims.” They “believe the government has a responsibility to care for them, who believe that they are entitled to health care, to food, to housing, to you name it,” Romney said.

During his press conference, Romney didn’t walk back on those comments. Instead, he attempted to lump his remarks together with his overall campaign message.

“This is a campaign, fundamentally, about how to help the middle-class in America, and how to help people in poverty get into the middle class,” Romney said.

Romney explained that he employs a different tone at fundraisers because donors often ask him about his strategy for winning the election. On the campaign trail, he said, he tries to stick to policy.

“I think candidates are wiser to talk about policy than to talk about how you win an election,” Romney said of his approach on the campaign trail.

Romney also urged the person who filmed the video to release his comments in their entirety.

“I hope the person who has the video will put out the full material,” Romney said.

