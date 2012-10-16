Rosie Perez Ad Slams Romney For Saying Latinos Have It Easy

Two left-leaning super PACs have teamed up to hammer one of Mitt Romney’s statements from a controversial appearance at a Florida fundraiser in May, in which he says that it would “be helpful to be Latino” to win the election.



The two super PACs have each been very active this election. One, American Bridge, has focused on opposition research for Democrats.

The second — the Jewish Council for Education and Research — has produced some of the most viral web advertisements in the election, including the Samuel L. Jackson “Wake the F*** Up” ad and ads starring comedian Sarah Silverman.

Th super PACs’ first collaboration features actress Rosie Perez upbraiding Romney for a joke he made during the private fundraiser, which was secretly recorded and exposed last month by Mother Jones.

“Hispanics represent 17 per cent of the population and account for less than 2 per cent of elected and appointed officials,” Perez says. She lambastes Romney for joking that this his election would be easier if he was Latino.

“Unfortunately, Mitt, you were cursed with the hard-knock life growing up as the son of a wealthy governor and auto executive,” Perez says. “And when your father paid your way through private school, Harvard, Harvard Law, and bought your first house, I just can’t imagine how difficult that must have been for you.”

Perez drives the point home in the last, devastating bit at the end.

“But the truth is, the reason why Latinos aren’t voting for you is because your policies suck,” she says. “Being Latino wouldn’t win you the election. But saying jokingly that you wish you were might actually lose it for you.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

See our exclusive interview with Mik Moore, the founder of the JCER Super PAC >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.