Here's Where Mitt Romney Took A Huge Hit From The '47 per cent' Comments

Photo: Getty

The amount of people who view Mitt Romney‘s campaign in a favourable light crumbled in the aftermath of his controversial comments that cast supporters of President Obama as dependent on government, according to a new ABC/Washington Post poll. 50-four per cent of respondents to the poll viewed Romney’s leaked comments from a fundraiser in May in a negative light. That number helped contribute to a wild swing in the way voters overall view his campaign: 61 per cent now view his campaign in an unfavorable light.



Here’s a look, via Langer Research:

Photo: Langer Research

A key number not shown is how the comments affected his standing with Independent voters. Now, 64 per cent of Independents view Romney’s campaign in a negative light, compared with just 46 per cent that said the same in July.

Meanwhile, the disparity in voters’ views of both campaigns sets up another challenge for Romney in the waning weeks of the campaign. An even 50 per cent of Independents view Obama’s campaign in a favourable light — only 32 per cent said the same of Romney.

