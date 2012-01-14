Mitt Romney Is One Of The 3,140 Wealthiest People In America

MItt Romney is a very, very rich man.



Here’s how rich.

The website Wealth-X says he’d be the third richest person to run for president since George H.W. Bush in 1989.

Romney hasn’t released his tax returns, despite Sarah Palin‘s recent call for him to do so, but if he did so they might simply confirm his estimated net worth of $250 million means that he ranks in the top 3,140 wealthiest people in the county, meaning, among other things, that he’s technically part of the 0.001 per cent.

