Mitt Romeny Might Crash The Luxury Real Estate Market

Mitt Romney is no stranger to high-end real estate. The former Massachusetts governor owns a home in Boston and boasts a southern California beauty on the beach at La Jolla.



But it’s Romney’s lake house in Wolfeboro, NH, (picture above courtesy of CBS News)┬áthat has locals in “the oldest summer resort in America” wondering what a potential Romney presidential win would mean for the quiet shores of Lake Winnipesaukee.

Continue Reading

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.