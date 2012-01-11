Mitt Romeny Might Crash The Luxury Real Estate Market

Mitt Romney is no stranger to high-end real estate. The former Massachusetts governor owns a home in Boston and boasts a southern California beauty on the beach at La Jolla.



But it’s Romney’s lake house in Wolfeboro, NH, (picture above courtesy of CBS News) that has locals in “the oldest summer resort in America” wondering what a potential Romney presidential win would mean for the quiet shores of Lake Winnipesaukee.

Continue Reading

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.