This year, the bankers at Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking celebrated with champagne, fruit, and flowing chocolate.



Especially chocolate.

Of course, nothing says end-of-the-year indulgence like chocolate, and so we fully support this kind of partying.

Check out the party pics ->

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.