Japan's Largest defence Contractor Suffers Huge Hacker Attack

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has revealed its computer systems were hacked last month and its networks extensively infected by malware.The largest defence contractor in Japan, Mitsubishi builds rockets, submarines, jet fighters, ships, and runs nuclear power plants.



The Japanese newspaper Yomiuri reports that at least eight pieces of malware, including Trojan horses that steal data, were found at Mitsubishi facilities.

Company officials claim that no crucial data was compromised, but a full investigation into the security breach will not be complete until the end of September.

A Mitsubishi Heavy spokesman told CBR Security, “We’ve found out that some system information such as IP addresses have been leaked and that’s creepy enough. We can’t rule out small possibilities of further information leakage but so far crucial data about our products or technologies have been kept safe.”

Mitsubishi’s says the attack happened on August 11, about two months after U.S. officials say China launched a cyber-attack on Lockheed Martin and other defence agencies.

