Mitsubishi Plans On Making 5 More Electric Cars

House GOP passing around powerpoint written by coal industry that trashes cap and trade bill. [Grist]



Kyocera prays the Japanese market can save its solar sales. [Reuters]

China’s demand for oil up for a second month in a row. [Platts]

Mitsubishi has plans for 5 more electrics. [Wheels]

We must share our clean energy technology. [Earth2Tech]

Unions stifle solar installations in California. [NYT]

Global unrest, and more data saying the recession is slowing buoy oil prices. [Bloomberg]

MIT says more money should go to carbon capture research. [Bloomberg]

All the nuclear power loving contries are trying to secure uranium. [Reuters]

China’s solar push could bring in $10 billion in private investment. [Reuters]

The UK says it’s going to be floods, droughts and heatwaves in 2080. [Guardian]

Ron Paul says Amtrak is fascist. [Infrastructurist]

Transportation bill held back by a year and a half. [Infrastructurist]

The watered down definition of ‘high speed rail’. [streets blog]

VW moves in for the kill on Porsche. [NYT]

