Mitsubishi's new electric, self-driving concept car can check your heart rate and control your home appliances

Mitsubishi has released its electric, self-driving concept car that will debut at the Tokyo Motor Show later this month.

The automaker is making some serious moves as a competitor in the self-driving car arms race. Earlier this week, Mitsubishi unveiled a self-driving car that resembles its other SUVS, which is capable of responding to roads and traffic conditions.

The electric, automated Mitsubishi has a sleeker, almost batmobile-esque design. Dubbed the EMIRAI3 xAUTO, it can assist with driving and parking, detect driver fatigue and recommend a nearby rest stop, and show objects on a screen display that are 10 meters ahead.

Mitsubishi plans to commercialize the technology featured in the car in 2020.

The car has perimeter sensing and artificial intelligence that allows it to respond to road and traffic conditions. Mitsubishi It can predict and map risks based on the movements of other vehicles. It can also scan the internet to determine potential risks such as bad road conditions. The LCD displays installed in the car can predict what is to come before the driver sees it. Mitsubishi The screens also looks out for driver fatigue, and will display the driver's heart rate, how long they have been driving, and the driver's face direction and line of sight. The technology used to detect heart rate was developed by the National University Corporation Kyushu Institute of Technology. YouTube/ Autozone The screen can also be used to control home appliances. The car can adjust temperature and music volume by tracking the driver's hand motions so they do not have to look at the display. YouTube/ AutoZone In terms of the car's automated features, it can park itself, stay in a lane, merge, and detect objects even in darkness in order to brake. Specs have not be released regarding how far it can go on a single charge, the time it takes to charge, or anything relating to speed or horsepower.

