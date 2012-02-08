You Can Buy This Car Factory In Holland For Just 1 Euro

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Yesterday Mitsubishi announced it would be closing its NedCar factory in Born, Holland — meaning the end of its production in Western Europe.However, there is still time to save the factory, as long as you’re willing to save its 1,500 workers too.



The BBC reports that Mitsubishi Motors President Osamu Masuko has announced he would be happy to sell the factory for 1 euro if the new owner keeps the workers on.

Under current plans the plant will close at the end of this year. Around 1,000 workers have been protesting the decision.

