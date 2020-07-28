Bombardier sold its commercial plane division and will now focus solely on private jets — here's what went wrong

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Mitsubishi Regional Jet.

Mitsubishi and Bombardier completed a sale of the popular CRJ aircraft line in June, with all aircraft being rebranded under Mitsubishi overnight.

The sale is the latest in a recent string of high-profile Bombardier divestments from commercial aviation that can be traced back to its sale of the CSeries program to Airbus.

Bombardier now has no commercial planes in its stable, focusing mainly on business jets and trains moving forward.

Meet the new regional jet, it’s exactly the same as the old regional jet.

To many Americans, Mitsubishi is perhaps most well-known for its cars and electronics. But on June 1, thousands of Americans technically took to the skies on Mitsubishi aircraft without knowing it and have been doing so every day since.

Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Canada’s Bombardier inked a deal in 2019 that would see the Japanese firm acquire the Canadair Regional Jet program for $US550 million in cash and around $US200 million in liabilities, according to the Canadian manufacturer. June 1 marked the closing date of that deal, at which point all of Bombardier’s Canadair Regional Jet aircraft became Mitsubishi Regional Jet aircraft.

Passengers flying on the newly-renamed jets wouldn’t likely notice any difference, as I didn’t when I flew on my first Mitsubishi Regional Jet on June 2.

But June 1 wasn’t the first time passengers boarded an aircraft program was developed, built, and marketed by the Bombardier only to be sold off to a competitor. In fact, it’s at least the third time in five years as Bombardier has been steadily selling off even its most popular aircraft lines, leading to the end of the Bombardier Commercial Aircraft division of the company, despite the groundbreaking aircraft that it has produced.

Take a look at the devolution of Bombardier.

Bombardier as a company dates back to World War II. Unlike rival aircraft manufacturers Boeing and Lockheed, Bombardier wasn’t building bombers and fighters during the war, it was building snowmobiles.

Boris Spremo/Toronto Star/Getty A Bombardier snowmobile.

Source: Bombardier

It wasn’t until the 1980s when Bombardier expanded into aviation, acquiring manufacturers Canadair – known for its water bombers – in 1986…

Gérard SIOEN/Gamma-Rapho/Getty A Canadair CL-415 aircraft.

Source: Bombardier

And Short Brothers in 1989.

SSPL/Getty A Short Brothers S30 plane.

Source: Bombardier

After acquiring Canadair, Bombardier launched a new aircraft product line with the Bombardier Canadair Regional Jet program, or CRJ for short.

Yuri Smityuk/TASS/Getty A Bombardier CRJ200 plane.

Source: FlightGlobal

The CRJ program began in 1989 to provide airlines with 50-100-seat jet aircraft and marked the Canadian manufacturer’s entry into the world of jet airliners.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier CRJ200 plane.

Source: FlightGlobal

The jet was built off of the Canadair Challenger 600 series aircraft, which was acquired in the deal with Canadair.

Dragunov1981 / Getty Images A Bombardier Challenger private jet.

It started with the 50-seat CRJ100 and CRJ200 aircraft that became widely popular with regional airlines around the world.

AP A Bombardier CRJ200 plane.

Among its current users in the US are the regional arms of Delta Air Lines…

Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Getty A Bombardier CRJ200 plane.

…and United Airlines.

Robert Alexander/Getty A Bombardier CRJ200 plane.

Bombardier expanded the line in 1997 to include the CRJ700.

Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty A Bombardier CRJ700 plane.

Source: Bombardier

The 70-seat aircraft enjoyed similarly global popularity with users as American Airlines…

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier CRJ700 plane.

Alaska Airlines…

Robert Alexander/Getty A Bombardier CRJ700 plane.

And Air France.

FRED TANNEAU/AFP/Getty A Bombardier CRJ700 plane.

The product line continued with the CRJ900 in 2000…

Hauke-Christian Dittrich/picture alliance/Getty A Bombardier CRJ900 plane.

Source: Bombardier

…and the CRJ1000 in 2007.

Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty A Bombardier CRJ1000 plane.

Source: Bombardier

The entire product line could be found flying on every populated continent with Bombardier establishing itself a popular producer of regional jets, rivaling Brazil’s Embraer.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier CRJ200 plane.

Hundreds of each type were sold and built, earning the title of “world’s most successful regional aircraft program,” according to Bombardier.

Joshua Roberts/Reuters A Bombardier CRJ200 plane.

Source: Bombardier

The jets proved to be ever-popular with American regional airlines, especially as Bombardier airframe and cabin improvement to later models called CRJ NextGen.

ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP/Getty A Bombardier CRJ NextGen plane.

Source: Bombardier

In recent years, however, the CRJ product line became a loss-maker and the company was sinking money into a new endeavour, the Bombardier CSeries.

Christinne Muschi/Reuters A Bombardier CSeries aircraft.

Source: Reuters

The project nearly bankrupted the company and Bombardier couldn’t keep up with Airbus after the European manufacturer bought a majority stake in the program for a dollar and renamed it the Airbus A220.

Regis Duvignau/Reuters An Airbus A220 aircraft.

Source: Forbes

A trade dispute by Boeing following a major sale to Delta and the possibility of impending tariffs threatened the viability of the CSeries in the all-important US market.

Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Getty An Airbus A220 aircraft.

Airbus stepped in to take control of the program and build the jets in the US to avoid potential tariffs.

Reuters An Airbus A220 aircraft.

Though the tariffs were eventually overruled, Airbus remained in control of the program.

REGIS DUVIGNAU/Reuters An Airbus A220 aircraft.

The cost of staying on eventually became too much for Bombardier with the manufacturer completely divesting from the program in 2020 following nearly two decades of production.

CLODAGH KILCOYNE/Reuters A Bombardier CSeries aircraft.

Source: Bombardier

The year prior, Bombardier had sold its turboprop division to Longview Aviation Capital Corp.

aviation-images.com/Universal Images Group/Getty Dash 8 turboprop aircraft.

Source: Viking Ar

The flagship of that production line was the Dash 8 Q400, the only remaining turboprop in the program still being built.

REUTERS/Mark Blinch A Bombardier Dash 8 Q400.

The 2019 sale of the CRJ and 2020 sale of the A220 made it clear that commercial aircraft was not where it wanted to be anymore, ending a three-decade run.

Christinne Muschi/Reuters A Bombardier CSeries aircraft.

Mitsubishi doesn’t intend to overhaul or ramp up production of the CRJ. Rather, it bought the product line to help an aircraft of its own, the Mitsubishi Regional Jet, also known as the SpaceJet.

Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider A Mitsubishi Regional Jet or SpaceJet.

Source: Reuters

Delays, poor market assumptions, and cost overruns have marred the program but Mitsubishi views purchasing the CRJ program as a way to access Bombardier’s customer base and push the new plane.

Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider A Mitsubishi Regional Jet or SpaceJet.

Source: Reuters

With all of its commercial aircraft products sold, Bombardier will focus on its business jet line, with lines currently in production including the Challenger…

Marcin Walków / Business Insider Polska A Bombardier Challenger 350.

LearJet…

Leon Neal/Getty A LearJet 75.

and Global.

Aviatrade A Bombardier Global 7500.

While the LearJet may be on its last legs, with the LearJet 85 program cancelled, the Challenger and Global are still going strong.

Bombardier A Bombardier Global 5500.

The Global 7500 is the new flagship boasting the longest range and fastest speed of any other Bombardier business jet.

Christinne Muschi/Reuters A Bombardier Global 7500.

And the Challenger 650 and 350 are among the latest additions to the popular product line that’s been in production for over 40 years.

Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto/Getty A Bombardier Challenger 350.

Bombardier was also in talks with Textron Aviation to sell its business jet line but was able to prevent off-loading that division by selling another.

Patrick McMullan/Getty Images A Bombardier Global Express.

Source: Wall Street Journal and FlightGlobal

To focus on business jets, Bombardier is selling its train division to France’s Alstom.

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty The Long Island Rail Road’s Bombardier trains

Source: FlightGlobal

Bombardier has proved highly capable in the sector with recent advances in the Global program and will continue its long-standing rivalry with Gulfstream and Dassault.

Niclas von Planta/Luxaviation Europe A Bombardier Global 5500 aircraft.

