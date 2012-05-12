Employers Are realising That The Old Way Of Hiring Doesn't Work

Photo: bpsusf/ Flickr

We learned this week that resumes can’t always be trusted, no matter how senior the person. And interviews aren’t always the best indication of how well a person will perform once on the job, either.In fact, it’s impossible to predict exactly how an employee will perform until they start working.



Which is why Michael Schrage, a research fellow over at MIT Sloan, predicts that the future of hiring will look a lot different in a few years. He wrote a piece for Harvard Business Review about how more candidates will have to prove themselves with actual work before being offered the job:

“Resumes are dead. Interviews are largely ineffectual … Projects are the real future of hiring, especially knowledge-based hiring. … Most organisations have learned the hard way that no amount of interviewing, reference checking and/or psychological testing is a substitute for actually working with a candidate on a real project.”

This is exactly why companies rely on the intern-vetting process, and choose to hire from within versus looking outside the company to fill positions.

