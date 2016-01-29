Mitchell Pearce's future in the NRL may now hang on just two words in a text message

Mitchell Pearce speaks to the media today. Photo: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

A contrite Sydney Roosters captain ​Mitchell Pearce is heading to an overseas rehab clinic for treatment for alcohol issues, he said at a media conference this afternoon. But his future may now depend on the meaning of two words used by someone supposedly in the apartment where the drunk Origin player was filmed simulating sex with a dog.

He is expected to be away for at least six weeks, missing the start of the 2016 premiership season. The NRL and Roosters have yet to hand down any penalty to Pearce for his behaviour.

Just hours after he said “I’m embarrassed and take full responsibility for my actions. I acknowledge that I have a problem with alcohol and it’s something I need to address” in a very short statement, Fairfax Media reports a text message conversation between someone saying they were at the flat where the incident occurred has emerged.

There are concerns that the SMS exchange may be a hoax, but it is being investigated by the NRL integrity unit.

The text reads:

Person 1: Jack has to send you a video of Mitchell Pearce humping Bella

Thinking about selling it to the daily mail to end his career Person 2: I had to google Mitchell Pearce! Haha. Wait, humping the dog? P1: yep so f&%ked and pissed on her lounge he was whaled P2: Sounds like an absolute pig is Cyn friends with him? P1: No none of us were – they were with us at the oak and they were pretty normal – giving out liney lineys and then they jumped a cab with me back to hers and went f&%king ape shit! Jack just sat there filming it all

Fairfax reports Roosters players had spent the day on a harbour cruise before Pearce and two new players went to Woollahra’s Royal Oak Hotel.

If the SMS conversation is confirmed as authentic, attention will focus on the reference to “liney lineys”, which some interpret to mean illegal drugs.

Pearce’s future may now boil down to just two words and what else happened on Australia Day.

