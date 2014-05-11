Mitchell Pearce Could Miss Out On Origin After Being Arrested In Kings Cross

Matt King/ Getty

Mitchell Pearce’s Origin fate hangs in the balance after an altercation in a King Cross bar last night saw the Rooster’s star arrested by police.

The NRL integrity unit is believed to be in discussion with the Sydney club.

The half-back was expected to be one of the first players picked for the State of Origin opener in just 10 days.

Blues coach Laurie Daley’s decision will now rely on the outcome of the Roosters’ investigation into Pearce’s arrest.

Pearce was not charged, but was served with an infringement notice for failing to leave a licensed premises.

