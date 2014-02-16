Mitchell Johnson Takes An Insane 12-127 Against South Africa As Aussies Take Lead In Series

Getty/ Morne de Klerk

Another stunning performance from fast bowler Mitchell Johnson has lead Australia to a crushing victory over the world’s number-one Test team, South Africa.

Johnson took a freak 12-127 to hand the Proteas their worst loss at home in almost 60 years.

The win at Centurion Park is the second-best figure ever by an Australian against South Africa, which were dismissed for 200 all out — nowhere near the 482 needed to win the match.

When asked if he enjoys “rattling” the opposition Johnson said: “I wouldn’t say I like inflicting pain, I like to just intimidate, use the conditions that we have, and they were perfect for that.”

The win gives Australia a one-nil lead in the three-Test series.

The Sydney Morning Herald and the ABC have more.

