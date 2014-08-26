Mitchell Johnson Smashed A Commentary Box Window With A Monster Six

Playing against Zimbabwe in the first game of the one-day international series in Harare, Australia’s Mitchell Johnson just took the old cricketing aim of trying to hit a six onto the roof of the pavilion to a new level.

He smashed the commentary box window with a straight six.

Commentators Neil Manthorp and Pommie Mbangwa were left covered in glass.

Here’s the video where you hear the ball smashing into the commentators’ space.

Pace bowler Johnson is known for his ability to middle it like the best of them when he gets his eye in at the crease.

Australia set Zimbabwe 350 to chase. More at the SMH.

