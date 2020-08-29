Everything you need to know about Kentucky's Senate race between Mitch McConnell and Amy McGrath

Associated Press In this June 22, 2020, file photo, Amy McGrath, a candidate for the Democratic nomination to U.S. Senate, speaks to people during a visit to Thankful Hearts Food Pantry in Pikeville, Ky.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will face Democrat Amy McGrath, a 2018 US House candidate, in Kentucky’s 2020 US Senate election.

McConnell is one of the most high-profile politicians in the country and one of the most reviled among Democrats, helping McGrath raise an eye-popping $US46 million for her campaign so far.

Despite McConnell’s unpopularity among Democrats and her own strong fundraising, McGrath is still unlikely to defeat the majority leader, who has held his US Senate seat since 1986.

Former fighter pilot and 2018 House candidate Amy McGrath is challenging Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in Kentucky’s US Senate race.

The candidates:

McConnell, one of the most high-profile and influential Republicans of the past half-century, is seeking a sixth term to the US Senate. He’s also one of the most reviled and despised Republican figures among Democrats, making Kentucky’s Senate election one of the most highly-watched races of this year.

Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and the Democratic Senate Democrats’ campaign arm recruited Amy McGrath, a former Marine fighter pilot who ran for US House in Kentucky’s 6th congressional district in 2018, to run for US Senate against GOP Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell last summer.

McGrath faced a few stumbles in launching her campaign, including flip-flopping on whether she would have voted to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and trying to position herself as a pro-Trump Democrat.

But her eye-catching ads and national Democrats’ extreme dislike of McConnell have helped make her one of the top Senate Democratic fundraisers of the cycle, bringing in a stunning $US46 million so far with $US16 million in cash-on-hand, according to the most recent campaign finance filings.

The stakes:



In addition to winning back the White House, regaining control of the US Senate for the first time since 2015 is a top priority for Democrats and would be a major accomplishment towards either delivering on a future president Joe Biden’s policy goals or thwarting President Donald Trump’s second-term agenda.

Currently, the US Senate is made up of 53 Republicans, 45 Democrats, and two independents that caucus with Democrats, winning that Democrats need to win back a net total of four seats to have a 51-seat majority (if Biden wins, his vice president would also serve as president of the Senate and would be a tie-breaker vote).

Not only does not McConnell have a formidable track record and unparalleled stature in the state, but Kentucky isn’t trending Democratic at a rate that could put McConnell in serious danger this year. The state largely doesn’t fit the demographic profile as many of the other formerly deep-red states like Arizona, Georgia, and Texas that are now trending purple thanks to sizeable blocs of college-educated voters swinging to the Democrats.

McConnell defeated Alison Lundergan Grimes, the 2014 Democratic nominee, by 16 percentage points six years ago, and Trump carried the state by a nearly 30-point margin in the 2016 election.

The money race: McGrath has raised over $US46 million, spent $US30.6 million so far, and has $US16.2 million in cash on hand, according to the Centre for Responsive Politics. McConnell has raised over $US36 million, spent over $US20.7 million, and has $US16.6 million in cash on hand.

What the polling says: Recent polls of the race have all shown McConnell leading by varying margins. A Morning Consult survey conducted July 24-August 2 found McConnell leading McGrath by 17 points, 53% to 36%, while a Quinnipiac Poll of the race conducted July 30-August 3 found McConnell ahead by a much smaller margin of five points, 49% to 44%.

What the experts say: The Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Centre for Politics rate the race as likely Republican while Inside Elections rates it safe Republican.

