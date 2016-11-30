Mitch McConnell can't believe he's being asked about voter fraud in election Trump won

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was asked Tuesday to address President-elect Donald Trump’s allegations of voter fraud in an election he won, much to the Kentucky Republican’s own amazement.

“Well, Secretary Clinton conceded the election and it appears to me she thinks the election’s over, the American people think the election’s over, and I think the election’s over,” McConnell told reporters at a press conference. “So, it’s an interesting discussion, but it strikes me as totally irrelevant. Time to move on.”

Pressed again that it was because of Trump’s tweets that the discussion was ongoing, McConnell was asked if Congress should investigate Trump’s baseless claim that “millions” of people voted “illegally” for Clinton. The allegation was widely disputed, including from top election officials in three states in which Trump said widespread voter fraud occurred.

“The election’s over, we all know it, and it’s time to move on,” McConnell replied.

