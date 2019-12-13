Mitch McConnell says he's 'taking his cues' from Trump's lawyers as the GOP mulls a strategy for an impeachment trial

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Mitch McConnell.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, said on Friday that he woulddefer=”defer”to President Donald Trump’s lawyers for guidance on creating the GOP strategy on Trump’s possible impeachment trial.

The House Judiciary Committee on Thursday abruptly postponed a historic vote on articles of impeachment against Trump after a marathon 14-hour debate. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, a Democrat from New York, said the committee would resume the session on whether to introduce articles of impeachment at 10 a.m. on Friday.

If the articles pass in the House Judiciary Committee on Friday, they will move to the House floor to be voted on. If the articles of impeachment pass in the House, the process moves to the Senate for trial.

Speaking to Fox News on Thursday, McConnell pledged to work in “total coordination” with the White House counsel as the GOP plots out its political strategy.

“Everything I do during this, I’m coordinating with the White House counsel,” McConnell told Fox News. “There will be no difference between the president’s position and our position as to how to handle this.”

Republicans have touted the idea of holding a quick trial early next year that would include no witnesses, while Trump has favoured a more aggressive defence of his actions.

“The president’s counsel may or may not decide they want to have witnesses,” McConnell said. “The case is so darn weak coming over from the House.”

When pressed about his preferred strategy, McConnell said he would completely align himself with the White House.

“I’m going to take my cues from the president’s lawyers,” he added.

