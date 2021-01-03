Mitch McConnell's home was vandalised with graffiti in response to his objection to increase stimulus checks to $2,000

- US Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell’s Louisville, Kentucky home was vandalised in graffiti on Saturday, according to local news.
- The spray-painted message on the GOP’s door states “Weres my money” in spray-paint, according to WDRB-TV.
- “Vandalism and the politics of fear have no place in our society,” McConnell said in a statement Saturday morning, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home in California was also vandalised with spray-paint on her garage door and a dead pig’s head in her driveway.
US Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell’s Kentucky home was found defaced with red and white graffiti on Saturday morning â€” a response to his objection to increasing stimulus checks from $US600 to $US2,000 earlier this week.
A photo of the door of McConnell’s home in Louisville, Kentucky shows the spray-painted message stating “Weres my money”, according to WDRB-TV. The news station reported local authorities are not aware of the perpetrators responsible for the vandalism.
WDRB-TV’s Grace Hayba who broadcasted live in front of his residence said McConnell’s home doesn’t appear to have any additional damage.
NEW THIS MORNING: The home of @senatemajldr was vandalized. Messages in red and white spray paint are covering the front porch area. The rest of the home appears to be untouched. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/pBa1Kq8kqe
— Grace Hayba (@GraceHayba) January 2, 2021
McConnell responded to the incident in a statement on Saturday calling it a “radical tantrum,” the Louisville Courier-Journal reported.
“I’ve spent my career fighting for the First Amendment and defending peaceful protest. I appreciate every Kentuckian who has engaged in the democratic process whether they agree with me or not,” McConnell said, according to the Courier-Journal.
“Vandalism and the politics of fear have no place in our society,” he added.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s California home on Friday morning was also found vandalised. The words“$US2k CANCEL RENT!” were spray-painted on her white garage door and a deceased pig’s head coated in fake blood was found on her driveway.
