Sen. Mitch McConnell on why Rubio should run again for Senate: 'He can win'

Arielle Berger, Brett LoGiurato

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hopes former presidential candidate Marco Rubio will reconsider his pledge not to run for Senate reelection in Florida.

Rubio himself has hinted about a possible change in plans in the wake of the deadly terror attack in Orlando.

During an interview last month with Business Insider, McConnell supported a Rubio run, claiming it would be “good for him,” and “good for the Senate.”

