Sen. Mitch McConnell on why Rubio should run again for Senate: 'He can win'

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hopes former presidential candidate Marco Rubio will reconsider his pledge not to run for Senate reelection in Florida.

Rubio himself has hinted about a possible change in plans in the wake of the deadly terror attack in Orlando.

During an interview last month with Business Insider, McConnell supported a Rubio run, claiming it would be “good for him,” and “good for the Senate.”

Produced by Arielle Berger and Brett LoGiurato

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.