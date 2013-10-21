MITCH MCCONNELL: Here's Why 'There Will Not Be Another Government Shutdown'

Since the first federal

government shutdown in 17 years ended Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has taken steps to douse the flames when asked if Republicans could pursue this strategy again in January.

On CBS’s “Face The Nation” Sunday, McConnell said plainly that there wouldn’t be another shutdown in January, arguing that the tactics are not a very conservative policy.

“Shutting down the government, in my view, is not conservative policy,” McConnell said.

“I don’t think a two-week paid vacation for federal employees is conservative policy. A number of us were saying back in July that this strategy could not and would not work, and of course it didn’t. So there will not be another government shutdown. You can count on that.”

McConnell’s comments come as conservative groups that led the charge against the Affordable Care Act during this round of the budget battles remain determined to do something about Obamacare.

In a couple of television interviews on Sunday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), whose strategy many in the GOP blame for the damage the shutdown incurred to the party, also wouldn’t rule out another shutdown battle.

Cruz also blasted other GOP senators for “making the choice” not to support House Republicans along the way. And he pushed back against what he called the Republican “grey beard” strategy of letting Obamacare “collapse” on its own.

“I profoundly disagree with the message,” Cruz said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“I want to step on the message. … I consider that very — the Bad Samaritan theory. Basically, inflict a bunch of harm on the American people and hope we benefit politically from it. What a terrible, cynical approach.”

Here’s the clip of McConnell:

