Mitch McConnell sidesteps on what Republicans would do if they recaptured Congress in the 2022 midterms: ‘I’ll let you know when we take it back”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Mitch McConnell declined to offer details on what Republicans would do if they recaptured Congress in the midterms.

“That is a very good question,” he said.

Some senior Republicans are offering light details on tackling inflation, but they haven’t coalesced around an agenda.

If Congressional Republicans have any sort of agenda to campaign on ahead of the 2022 midterms, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is keeping mum.

During a press conference on Wednesday, McConnell declined to offer any details about what Republicans would do in the event they recaptured both chambers of Congress in November.

“That is a very good question,” he told reporters. “And I’ll let you know when we take it back.”

Congressional Republicans largely haven’t introduced or coalesced around anything resembling a governing agenda. Axios reported in early December that McConnell simply preferred to hammer Democrats, leaving it up to the 2024 GOP nominee to outline the party’s priorities.

Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy unveiled a “Parents Bill of Rights” meant to “empower families” shortly after Democrats suffered an electoral wipeout in Virginia. The Wall Street Journal recently reported that House Republicans would focus on curbing inflation with steps like scaling back tax increases and making it easier to produce oil and gas.

Democrats have labored through the fall and winter on muscling through a party-line Build Back Better plan through Congress to expand healthcare, education and combat the climate emergency. They also approved a $550 billion infrastructure law to strengthen roads, bridges, and expand rural broadband with some Republican support over the summer.

Other efforts at bipartisan cooperation fell short last year, including on immigration, gun control, and policing reforms.

Republicans last controlled the House, Senate, and the White House under President Donald Trump in 2017. They spent much of their first year in power embarking on failed effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, a move that would have stripped millions of Americans from their health coverage. Trump’s signature legislative achievement ended up being the GOP tax law, which predominantly cut taxes for the wealthiest Americans and large corporations.