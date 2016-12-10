The top Senate Republican had a defiant response to intelligence on Russia's alleged involvement in the election

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell raised doubts about intelligence pointing to Russia trying to help President-elect Donald Trump win the election.

In a confidential briefing, McConnell reportedly expressed doubt about intelligence findings that Russia aided efforts to boost Trump, ostensibly by promoting hacked emails and documents that were damaging to the Democratic Party and its nominee, Hillary Clinton.

The Washington Post reported McConnell, who attended the briefing in September, “voiced doubts about the veracity of the intelligence.”

Citing several unnamed officials, The Post wrote that McConnell threatened to rebuke the Obama administration if it publicly challenged Russia.

Trump hired McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao, as secretary of transportation after the election. Chao ran the Labour Department in the George W. Bush administration.

The appointment requires congressional approval. McConnell has rejected calls to recuse himself from the confirmation process.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.