Lakers GM Explains The Mike Brown Firing, Says Kobe Death Stare Had No Role

Since Kobe Bryant shot Mike Brown a vicious death stare two days ago, a lot of people are speculating and joking that he had a role in Brown’s firing.



But according to the team, that’s not the case.

GM Mitch Kupchak explained the decision in a conference call today, “After five games, we just felt that we weren’t winning, we weren’t seeing improvement, and we made a decision.”

More importantly, he added that there was no input from players.

Here’s how Mike Trudell of Lakers.com characterised it:

Bottom line: Kupchak & ownership weren’t fully confident Brown would turn things around 3 months down the road. Made a decision now. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) November 9, 2012

The stare, once again:

Here’s the statement Kobe released on Facebook:

“Tough day. I’ve seen coaches as well as friends come and go. No matter how many years I’ve been playing, it’s still hard to deal with. I had a good relationship with Mike and I will continue to have one. I wish him and his family nothing but the best. I spoke with him today and thanked him for all of his hard work and sacrifice.

“As a team, we must focus our energy on tonight’s game. We must block out the weight of today’s news and simply do our jobs to the best of our ability.

“I’m not sure what direction we are heading in next. All I can do is focus on the here and now.

Mamba out”

