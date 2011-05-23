Mitch Daniels Not Running For President

Photo: AP

Indiana Governor Mitch Daniels (R) announced today that he would not seek the 2012 GOP presidential nomination. Mr. Daniels said that his family was opposed to his entry into the campaign and that he could not run against their wishes.Mr. Daniels was widely seen as a serious contender for the 2012 GOP nomination, based on his record as governor of Indiana and the strength of his political and fund-raising network. His departure is good news for former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, who (we believe) was also helped last weekend by the departure of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee from the race.



We’ll have more on this tomorrow.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.