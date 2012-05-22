Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels Would 'Disconnect The Phone' If He Thought Romney Was Calling Him To Be His VP

Mitch Daniels does not want to be the Vice President so much, he’ll literally disconnect the phone if he thinks Mitt Romney is going to call and ask him.



“It’s not an office I want to hold, expect to hold, have any plans to hold,” Daniels said during a Fox News interview Monday, according to The Ticket. “We ought to give some time to public service, try to pay back a little rent to this country, but my goal has always been to do the best I could and then go back to private life.”

He was then asked if Romney had called him to start vetting him for the job, to which he replied: “If I thought that call was coming I would disconnect the phone.“

Daniels joins a long line of contenders that have professed their desire to stay out of the No. 2 Republican slot.

Right now, Daniels’ odds on InTrade stand at 6.4 per cent, behind (in order) Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

