Mitch Daniels 2012 Campaign Team Is Ready If He Wants It

Photo: AP

When Indiana’s legislative session closes today, Mitch Daniels will have to start deciding whether he is going to run for president in 2012.If he decides to go for it, the Indiana Republican has a campaign team that is ready and waiting to be called up for the big show.



RealClearPolitics points out today that, over the past few months, the team has orchestrated the governor’s impressive debut onto the national stage. The campaign operation is now set to launch its first offensive tomorrow – a PR blitz tomorrow that will tout Daniels’ legislative accomplishments this year.

The latent campaign has already set up camp in the Indiana GOP headquarters. State party chairman, Eric Holcomb, is widely expected to be Daniels campaign manager (if he wants one, that is).

RCP breaks down of the rest of the team here.

But can any of these GOP presidential hopefuls beat Obama? >

