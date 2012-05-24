MIT Students Have Figured Out An Amazing Way To Get Ketchup Out Of A Glass Bottle

This is “LiquiGlide,” a coating of non-toxic materials that allows every single drop of your favourite condiment to flow effortlessly out of the bottle.



LiquiGlide was invented by MIT PhD candidate Dave Smith, along with a team of mechanical engineers and nano-technologists, according to the story, first reported over at Fast Company.

The team, part of the Varanasi Research Group spent the last two months holed up in MIT’s labs developing the amazing substance.

Check out the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.