This MIT presentation reveals why the Mars One colony isn't feasible

Mars One Artist’s conception of what the Mars One colony would look like.

Mars One, a private company that wants to send people on a one-way trip to Mars, has faced wave after wave of brutal criticism. Experts criticise its too-low budget, as-yet–nonexistent technology, and general unpreparedness for a mission with so many life-threatening risks.

Last year, a group of MIT engineering students published a critical review of the company’s mission plan. Two of those students just faced off against Mars One’s CEO, Bas Lansdorp, during a public debate at the Mars Society Conference on Aug. 13.

In short, they crushed it.

The MIT students — Sydney Do and Andrew Owens — put together a killer PowerPoint presentation that dismantled the feasibility of the Mars One mission, piece by piece.

Keep scrolling to see the full MIT presentation that shows how Mars One’s plan has little hope of succeeding in its current form.

MIT/Do and Owens MIT/Do and Owens MIT/Do and Owens MIT/Do and Owens MIT/Do and Owens MIT/Do and Owens MIT/Do and Owens MIT/Do and Owens MIT/Do and Owens MIT/Do and Owens MIT/Do and Owens MIT/Do and Owens MIT/Do and Owens MIT/Do and Owens MIT/Do and Owens MIT/Do and Owens MIT/Do and Owens MIT/Do and Owens MIT/Do and Owens MIT/Do and Owens MIT/Do and Owens MIT/Do and Owens MIT/Do and Owens MIT/Do and Owens MIT/Do and Owens MIT/Do and Owens MIT/Do and Owens

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.