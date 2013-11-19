MIT Scientists Found A Way For You To Reach Through A Screen And Interact With Objects On The Other Side

The Tangible Media Group at MIT has created what they are calling

the inFORM, which allows someone on one side of a video screen to physically interact with objects sitting on the other side.

The screen uses a Dynamic Shape Display that can create 3D objects out of digital information. We first heard about it from Buzzfeed, which called it the “coolest tech invention we’ve seen in months.”

We have to agree. Take a look at how it works below:

