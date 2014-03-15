MIT Has An Awesome Fish Robot That's Just Like The Real Thing

MIT researchers have designed and built an impressive fish robot, we learned via CrazyEngineers.

The robot moves underwater autonomously and can accurately replicate a high-speed manoeuvre called the C-turn, which its living fish counterparts use to evade prey. MIT’s creation can pull off the move in 100 milliseconds, exactly the amount of time required for a biological fish to execute it. Here it is, mid-manoeuvre:

This is a branch of robotics referred to as “soft robotics” — not only is the fish’s hardware protected by a soft outer covering, but the fishbot makes use of a fluid (in this case compressed CO 2) to “swim” through the water by rhythmically wiggling in time. It can even be steered remotely.

See the robot in action:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.