MIT Apologizes After Falsely Telling Applicants They Were Accepted

Many applicants to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Class of 2018 were greeted with a surprise last week, as an email blast falsely informed them they had been admitted to the prestigious university, The Boston Globe reports.

The email — about financial aid opportunities — ended with the line “You are on this list because you are admitted to MIT!” While it is still unclear how many students recieved this email, MIT admissions officials confirmed that this was an error, apologizing for the mistake in a blog post last week.

“My guess is that overall a very small number of our current applicants even noticed this … But any number of people getting this kind of mixed signal is too many,” wrote MIT admissions counselor Chris Peterson.

According to Peterson, the mistake came after the admissions office tried to consolidate two lists — one of students admitted in December from early decision and another of students waiting to hear whether they were accepted to MIT. Counselors did not know about the error until students began to ask questions about the email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.