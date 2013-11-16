MIT Professor Shows Us His Incredible Bionic Prosthetics That Move Like Real Legs

Dr. Hugh Herr, head of the Biomechatronics research group at the MIT Media Lab, gave us a demonstration of bionic legs at Ignition 2013. A double amputee himself, he shows how incredibly true to form these electronic foot and ankle prosthetics, called BIOMs, are to human physiology. Watch here.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Alana Kakoyiannis, and Justin Gmoser.

