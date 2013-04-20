MIT Dedicates Its Website To Sean Collier, 26, Who Was Shot And Killed By Boston Bombing Suspect

via Twitter.com/buzzfeedSean Collier was shot and killed last night. He was 26 years old.Last night around 10:45 PM, a campus patrol officer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology was shot and killed by one of the Boston bombing suspects.



The suspects were fleeing a robbery and the fatal altercation occurred on Vassar and Main Streets in Cambridge.

Today, MIT has updated its site in remembrance of Sean Collier, the 26-year-old officer who was killed in the line of duty.

“The loss of Officer Collier is deeply painful to the entire MIT community,” MIT President L. Rafael Reif said. “Our thoughts today are with his family, his friends, his colleagues on our police force and, by all accounts, the many other members of our community who knew him. This is a senseless and tragic loss.”

Here’s the chain of events that led to Collier’s death and ultimately a city-wide man-hunt for the Boston bombing suspect >

Collier had worked for MIT since 2012 and he was from Somerville, Mass. Here’s the school’s dedicated home page:

