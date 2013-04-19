Slain MIT Police Officer Identified As 26-Year-Old Sean Collier

The MIT campus police officer who was killed last night by the suspects behind the Boston Marathon bombing has been identified as Sean Collier, 26, of Somerville, Massachusetts. [via @BuzzFeed]



He was reported shot at 10:48 p.m., according to MIT’s student newspaper The Tech. He was pronounced dead at Massachusetts General Hospital.

“While the circumstances around the officer’s death remain the subject of an active investigation, what is certain is that the officer gave his life to defend the peace of our campus. His sacrifice will never be forgotten by the Institute. We are thinking now of his family, and our hearts are heavy,” the university said in a statement.

He joined MIT as a campus police officer in 2012.

Here’s his photo.

via Twitter.com/buzzfeed

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.