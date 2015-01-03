Robot Funded By The US Military Can Sprint And Jump Just Like A Cheetah

The cheetah was the inspiration for the US military-funded “cheetah robot” created by researchers at MIT. Crafting the robot took five years of designing, testing and tweaking. Developers say the robot could be adapted for prosthetics, wearable technologies and vehicles that can travel more efficiently in rough terrains.

Produced by Devan Joseph. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.